Rayados: Javier Aguirre’s ‘Plan B’ in case of not signing Cristian Tello

The team of Striped he is willing to break the transfer market with a player from the old continent. In recent days, several names have come up, including Darwin Machis and Cristian Tello.

One of the priorities of the Monterrey team is to strengthen the bands, so they have taken on the task of searching Europe; However, in case of not achieving the signing of the Real Betis figure, ‘Vazco’ would have a ‘plan b’.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo reveals the key to his success in professional football

According to the portal Fichajes.net, the second option of the Mexican strategist would be the young Bryan gil, who played last season with Eibar, but whose letter belongs to Sevilla.

“It would be plan B if the signing of Tello did not take place, but his transfer is unfeasible. In any case, Sevilla could consider a loan if Lopetegui decides not to give him minutes, although the fans hope that he will do so ”.

Bryan Gil: “If I want to play for Sevilla I have to compete, otherwise I will always be from one place to another” pic.twitter.com/vyiebq3OgK – Eterno Capitán, Reyes 10 (@SevillistasU) June 3, 2021

Read also: Mexican Selection: Miguel Herrera “demands” the presence of Javier Harnández in El Tri

The source indicates that he would seek the loan of the 20-year-old midfielder, who is concentrated with the Spanish National Team to play the friendly match against Lithuania. Gil played 30 games this season and scored four goals.