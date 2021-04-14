Rayados: Javier Aguirre’s assistant takes seriously the game against Atlético Pantoja in the Concachampions

The Rayados de Monterrey will seek to become the last guest in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League, receiving the visit of Atlético Pantoja, in the second leg action in the Eighth Finals.

In a press videoconference, the technical assistant Antonio Amor Fernandez He confessed that within the squad he knows that he must take the rival seriously despite the great advantage they have in the series against the Dominicans.

“We are well prepared. There is no easy game, you have to face it with the utmost humility, confidence and wanting to achieve a great result,” he said.

Notably Javier Aguirre He will not be directing from the Rayados de Monterrey bench in the next commitments, after being in isolation for not respecting sanitary protocols during his son’s wedding.

The Rayados del Monterrey want to close the tie against Atlético Pantoja and continue their path through the Concacaf Champions League, in the middle of the final part of the season of the MX League.

