Rayados: Javier Aguirre would make changes to the line-up for the return leg against Santos Laguna

After losing two goals to one in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Santos Laguna, two goals to one, Javier Aguirre, coach of the Rayados de Monterrey, would make some changes to his starting eleven in search of coming back and qualifying for the semifinals.

According to information revealed by Vladimir García, Javier Aguirre would already have very clear which players he would remove from his starting eleven for a better performance of the Rayados at home against Santos.

Also read: Isabel Madow leaves nothing to the imagination with ‘spicy’ photography

As detailed in the information, the players who would come out of the eleven would be Adrián Mora and Miguel Layún, to give entry to Stefan Medina and Matías Kranevitter in the midfield.

In turn, Vincent Janssen, who scored the only goal in the first leg, would start as a starter and Funes Mori would start again from the bench.

For his part, Santos Laguna would play with the same starting eleven with which they thrashed without any problems against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 5-0 in the playoffs.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content