Rayados: Javier Aguirre without concern for the issue Estaban Andrada

Javier Aguirre, coach of Striped, spoke about the signing of Esteban Andrada and the reason why he could not count on the goalkeeper at the beginning of the preseason, because he has not solved some problems with Boca Juniors.

Javier Aguirre hopes that the player will join the group in the next few days, since at the moment he only has two goalkeepers in the preseason

“Andrada who is there fixing the last details, hopefully he will join in the next few days, it is the information I have today, I don’t worry. Said the Rayados technician.

The goalkeeper has not signed with Rayados due to a debt issue with Boca Juniors, however, the situation will be resolved in the coming days.

Regarding the young people who will be in preseason, Aguirre revealed that it will serve to meet them and see who he can count on.

“There are seven or eight absences, we are fine, we are happy, there are many young people, we have many boys from the expansion, so we are going to try to take advantage of these times to see them, get to know them better and see if one fits with us.” He said.