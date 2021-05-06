Rayados: Javier Aguirre was unsatisfied despite the victory over Columbus Crew

The Rayados del Monterrey achieved their place in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League after beating the Columbus Crew; However, Javier “the Basque” Aguirre He was not satisfied with what his team showed.

At a press conference, “The Basque” Aguirre noted that they were not fine in attack and missed several opportunities to further increase the score. In addition, they had a couple of inattentions in the defensive zone.

“There are things to correct. We continue to make decisions in the last third that are not the right ones. We miss a lot of opportunities and they continue to finish us off head on ”

Regarding the Liguilla, Javier Aguirre commented that they will arrive at the “big party” in a great moment, after having gone through a small bump in the last matches, where they were not given the results.

“We had a bump at the end of the League that made it difficult for us to pass, but we are ready for the Liguilla. We are good, we are strong, there are two tournaments “

