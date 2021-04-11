Rayados: Javier Aguirre ‘surrenders’ to the superiority of Cruz Azul and Club América

Javier Aguirre, coach of the Rayados de Monterrey, affirmed after the victory against Toluca, that Cruz Azul and Club América are the best teams of the present Clausura 2021 of Liga MX and the others are there to compete.

“The three points (against Toluca) are good because Cruz Azul and America eat separately, the rest of us fight for the places. One more week in third place, we no longer leave home, we have three at home and then Tigres,” he said.

It should be remembered that the Rayados lost against Cruz Azul on matchday 11 of this tournament, while América managed to win on matchday 2 1-0, and also won the friendly they played in the United States against Azulcremas.

With this result, Rayados, led by Javier Aguirre, reached 25 points, after reaching seven victories in this tournament, plus four draws and only two defeats.

Monterrey is below Cruz Azul and América who are in first place and second place respectively, and which will be measured on matchday 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League in one more edition of the Clásico Joven.

