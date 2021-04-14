Rayados: Javier Aguirre shows off his skills as a dancer at his son’s wedding (VIDEO)

Coach Javier Aguirre has turned heads on social media, revealing his other talent outside of football on his way to the second leg of the Round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions League.

Through Instagram, Mikel, the son of ‘Vasco’ Aguirre, released the video where he shows the Rayados del Monterrey strategist showing his skills as a dancer to the rhythm of the music of ‘Rodeo clown‘during their wedding.

“I am officially married to the love of my life. I am the happiest man in the world by your side, I love you @gresponce. And the party is missing in San Miguel,” wrote the son of the Mexican coach.

And so, my golden VASCO polishes the floor … It is the wedding of MIKEL, one of his sons … pic.twitter.com/wHveVwFelb – The Sniper (@franco_record) April 13, 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey will seek to close the series of the round of the Eighth Final in the Concachampions receiving the visit of Athletic Pantoja, in return game action at the Concacaf pageant.

See this post on Instagram A shared publication of Mikel Aguirre (@aguirre_futbol)

