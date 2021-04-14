Rayados: Javier Aguirre shows his face after being separated from the squad

Javier “the Basque” Aguirre, coach of the Rayados del Monterrey, was separated from the rest of the squad by breaking the sanitary protocols of Liga MX and attending his son’s wedding, which was held in CDMX.

After it was reported that he was separated and an investigation was initiated by the Disciplinary Commission, “The Basque” Aguirre He sent a message to the gang’s fans, accepting his mistake.

Aguirre clarified that he is already vaccinated, like his wife, but acknowledged that his attitude was wrong. In addition, he invited fans to continue taking care of this pandemic.

“Stand up at this difficult time for me. An image of the wedding of my son, my second son, the civil wedding in CDMX circulated. I did not follow the corresponding protocol, I was in the event for the most part without a mask. I am vaccinated, the three or four people are vaccinated, including my wife; but still it is not a correct thing and I must assume the consequences “

“We as a club, as an institution, follow all the protocols. The board knew about this family event. I was wrong and I will pay the consequences of it “

Now, Javier Aguirre will have to remain isolated for at least 10 days and in order to rejoin the Monterrey training sessions, he will have to present two negative PCR tests.

