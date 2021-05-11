Rayados: Javier Aguirre praises the signing of Florian Thauvin with Tigres

The signing of Florian Thauvin It was a pleasant surprise for the MX League, since, many of his fans and national media were skeptical with the possible signing of a player who is in one of the best moments of his career and is a figure in his team.

Javier Aguirres, coach of Striped, praised the signing of the 28-year-old attacker, in an interview for the Last Word, noting that this kind of arrivals, like that of Solari, make Liga MX famous.

“What a player! He is an extraordinary footballer, he works with his right leg. He is a brilliant hiring, the kind that give prestige to Mexican soccer. The arrival of Solari also gives him important prestige. That suits us all” .

Of course, before the great signing of the staunch rival, Aguirre was questioned about whether he would make any purchase of that kind in the transfer window, mentioning that at the moment he does not think about that and they are focused on the Liguilla.