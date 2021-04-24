Rayados: Javier Aguirre praises Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti prior to the Clásico Regio

The Rayados de Monterrey have closed with their preparation training, to face a new edition of the Classic Regio in Liga MX at present Closing tournament 2021, visiting the UANL Tigres in the match corresponding to matchday 16.

In a press videoconference at the facilities of ‘El Barrial’, coach Javier Aguirre confessed to being happy to be able to face the coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti without neglecting the rivalry that will exist on the field of play.

“Facing Ricardo will give me great pleasure, 20 years have passed after that Pachuca vs Chivas, we know each other too much and we will work on the match, we will seek to win it, we will seek to win the match with our weapons,” he declared.

In addition, the Mexican coach claimed to know the situation the team is going through in recent games, but that he does not consider it as a determining factor of what could happen in the 90 minutes against the UANL Tigres.

“It is not easy to lose two games in a row, be left with 10 players in both games, the team is excited, in the Classics the past is not important, it does not matter where you have in the standings, it is for us the game of the season”, express.

