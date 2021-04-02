Rayados: Javier Aguirre gives his position on calling Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori continues to be the main candidate to be considered in the future calls of coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino with the Mexican National Team, facing the competitions in the summer.

In a press videoconference at the ‘El Barrial’ facilities, coach Javier Aguirre stated that the decision to take the Argentine attacker to the Mexican national team is in the hands of the South American strategist.

Read also: Liga MX: Atlas recovers Edgar Zaldívar for the match against Xolos on matchday 13

“The last word is the technical director, he is the one who makes the calls, he knows the needs of the team, the players he needs for his game system,” he said.

In addition, the ‘Vasco’ Aguirre stressed that the coach Jaime Lozano have time to analyze possible reinforcements in the Mexican National Team Sub 23 for the Tokyo Olympics 2021, highlighting that the goalkeeper position is covered.

“There are very good goalkeepers in Mexico, Jaime Lozano will have that problem to see which players he will take, he needs an analysis and to choose well, there is plenty of material, we can be calm,” he said.

Read also: Liga MX: Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo spoke about the differences between Chivas and the Mexican National Team