Rayados: Javier Aguirre commits to winning the Liga MX title at Apertura 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey have captured the eyes in the transfer market of Liga MX, with the addition of the defender Hector Moreno, the goalkeeper Esteban Andrada and the extreme Duvan vergara.

In a press videoconference after the preseason training, coach Javier Aguirre affirmed that the squad is armed to win the title of Opening tournament 2021 of Mexican football.

“The responsibility always exists, in this position, in this chair, I have always considered myself an institutional type and congruent with my ideas. The obligation is to be champion, ours is to fight until the end. Last season we did not know how to handle two results until The end, this year we face it with responsibility, a lot of seriousness and a lot of enthusiasm. We have to demand from the players because they have quality, at a professional level we are prepared, “he said.

Faced with the casualties of Vincent Janssen due to injury and Rogelio Funes Mori For his call to the Mexican National Team, the Mexican strategist declared that with the incorporations of the sub-20 category and his new reinforcement they will cover these gaps in the offensive.

“No, we will wait, we believe and we have a lot of confidence in Banana, he can play alone, we have three high quality players, unfortunately all three cannot be together. Rogelio is in this new life experience, Vincent is in a conservative process so that he can be ready, Platanito is very prepared if he should start the championship, I would be calm with his incorporation, “he explained.

