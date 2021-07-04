Rayados is for the sixth time in the most expensive squad in Liga MX

The Rayados team has made the arrival of Esteban Andrada and Erik Aguirre official in the last 24 hours, being the team that has been best strengthened for the Apertura 2021.

Monterrey has added five hires this summer; However, it has had some important casualties, the case of Dorlan Pabón, but despite that, it remains the most expensive team in the entire Liga MX for the sixth consecutive tournament, with a value of 81.10 million euros.

With these five new players, according to Statiskicks, Rayados has increased about 25 percent of the value of his squad compared to the previous tournament, which represents $ 15.24 million in money.

Monterrey has increased its squad value by 15.24 million dollars compared to the previous tournament [22.3%] and, for the sixth consecutive tournament, it is the most expensive team in Liga MX. 1 championship in those 6 tournaments. Forced to stay with the A21? pic.twitter.com/l72W5X6cwf – Statiskicks (@statiskicks) July 4, 2021

However, those millions invested have not been reflected on the court, since Rayados has only managed to win one title in the last six tournaments, a situation that begins to annoy the fans.