Rayados: Hugo González’s letter to Sebastián Vegas for his great goal against Toluca FC

Sebastian Vegas was one of the main protagonists of the victory of the Rayados de Monterrey against Toluca two goals for one, in the match of day 14 of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, he already scored a goal with a tremendous long-distance shot from which Hugo González, filled with praise to his partner.

Sebastián Vegas opened the scoring of the match at minute 50 with a tremendous long-distance flash that left the Toluca goalkeeper without a chance and that put the Rayados ahead at that moment, which made Hugo González leave him a special message on the networks .

Also read: Karol G impacts his fans with ‘spicy’ photo session on the beach

Los Rayados shared the goal on their official Vegas social networks, which has already had hundreds of reactions from fans who praised him for his great execution, as well as Hugo, who applauded his teammate.

– HG1 (@ hugo_gonzalez1) April 11, 2021

With this result, Rayados, led by Javier Aguirre, reached 25 points, after reaching seven victories in this tournament, plus four draws and only two defeats.

For his part, Sebastián Vegas has played 12 games in this tournament, where he has scored a goal and played 90% of the minutes.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content