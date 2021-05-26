Rayados: Hugo González will not leave and will remain for the 2021 Apertura

Upon removal of StripedIn recent weeks there has been talk that important changes will come within the club, the goal being one of the most talked about, news that has generated diverse opinions in the Monterrey fans.

It is not a secret that part of the fans does not want the continuity of Hugo Gonzalez, and despite the fact that in recent days several names have been given to replace him, according to José Manuel Elgueta, the Club América youth squad would enter Javier Aguirre’s plans.

The source points out that the only way for González to come out and bring in a goalkeeper is with the departure of two foreign players, Avilés Hurtado being one of the most likely, but both Aké Loba and Dorlan Pabón have an uncertain future.

I know that many Rayados fans do not like the news, but at least what they tell me is that Hugo González is making plans and would stay in the team. What’s more, they haven’t even asked for a doorman. Vargas is not interested and Andrada was offered. https://t.co/KtMv70bgp2 pic.twitter.com/CtIR4UYRtD – José Manuel Elgueta (@ElchilenoMX) May 25, 2021

The names that have sounded the most are Camilo Vargas Y Esteban Andrada, but they point out that the Atlas goalkeeper is far from reaching Rayados and the Boca Juniors goalkeeper was offered and was not wanted by the board of ‘La Pandilla’, as had been mentioned.