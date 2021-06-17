Rayados: Hugo González sends a ‘recadito’ to the fans after his departure from Monterrey

A few hours ago, Striped officially announced the departure of the Mexican goalkeeper, Hugo Gonzalez, who would have everything arranged to play next season with the team of Braves of Juarez, same that directs Ricardo Ferretti.

This morning, before leaving for the border box, González mentioned to the media that he is leaving calm because of what he did at the club, indicating that his decision was not for a sporting issue but for something else.

“The truth is that I am going calm, happy. The people who are inside the club, who know me, know that I gave my all, that I did my best to try to reverse the situation. In terms of football, I am calm for that part.

“I am not leaving with any pending account because I am not going for football, but for something else. So, the truth is I am going calmly.”

Likewise, he was questioned by Felipe Galindo about the questions he received from the fans week after week, indicating that those same criticisms made him grow as a footballer because they demanded him every day.

“No, I respect everyone’s opinion. They were people who also made me grow too much, because they always made the most of me. I’m doing well, calm down. Thankful to everyone here in Monterrey.”