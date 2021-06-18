Rayados: Héctor Moreno’s emotional welcome to Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team

Forwards Rogelio Funes Mori and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez have been the main novelties within the list of 60 players in the Mexican National Team for the 2021 edition of the gold Cup.

After the official announcement by the Mexican Soccer Federation, defender Héctor Moreno has welcomed his teammate in Los Angeles to El Tri. Rayados from Monterrey with an emotional message on social networks.

“Welcome, Paisano! @ Rogelio7funes,” he wrote in the attached tweet from Rayados de Monterrey about the team’s players included in the pre-list of the Mexican national team.

Welcome, Countryman! @ rogelio7funes https://t.co/tOUBEhaaCU – Héctor Moreno (@HectorMorenoh) June 18, 2021

It should be noted that the Mexican National Team led by the Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino must deliver the final list of 23 players on June 30, after his first commitment to prepare before his similar team. Panama.

