Rayados gives the first defeat in the preseason to Chivas (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Rayados de Monterrey achieved their first victory on the tour of the United States, beating Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara by a score of 1-0 in a preparation match for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The meeting was played at the Alamodome, in San Antonio, Texas, with important absences by both teams due to the calls with national teams. The rojiblanco coach Victor Manuel Vucetich He returned to use the homegrown players and tried another offensive unlike the one used last Wednesday against Tigres, because Jesus Godinez was headline and Angel Zaldívar entered change.

Rayados took control in most of the match and Guadalajara suffered again in the game generation. Cristian “Chicote” Calderón he remains the player with the greatest weight in the preseason, despite not scoring in the last two preparation games.

Isaac brizuela, Cesar Huerta, Christian pinzon Y Oribe Peralta They also had minutes of play, without generating too much danger in the goal Esteban Andrada. The difference goal was scored by the Rayados youth squad, Sergio “Checo” Villarreal, at 55 ‘, with a long-distance shot that sent to the angle of the goal defended by Raúl Gudiño.

The team of Javier “Vasco” Aguirre He achieved the victory despite playing with an alternative team, except for the Argentine goalkeeper who will be the starter in Liga MX. El Rebaño will close the tour in the United States next Thursday when they face Pachuca, in Chicago. Later they will return to Guadalajara in the last leg of preparation for their debut in Liga MX, on Saturday, July 24, against Atlético de San Luis.

