Rayados: Funes Mori surpasses Gignac de Tigres, with the best scoring average in Liga MX

Rogelio Funes Mori, Rayados de Monterrey striker, is experiencing a great moment in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League where he has scored nine goals in 10 games plus one assist, far surpassing the French forward André-Pierre Gignac of the UANL Tigres who has only scored two goals in nine games.

However, Funes Mori is not only above Gignac at this specific time of the season, but the Argentine striker from Monterrey, surpasses the Frenchman from Tigres, since he has a better scoring average in his career in Liga MX.

According to data shared by the StatisKicks portal, Funes Mori, despite having fewer goals than Gignac, since he has scored 121 while the Frenchman has accumulated a total of 148, has a higher goal-per-game average.

Gignac vs Funes Mori It is a fact that APG has more goals, but the twin has a better goal average + assists. According to his growth rate, with the same number of minutes Funes would have 156 points, 8 more than André currently has. Data: @statiskicks follow✅ pic.twitter.com/wX8R9umNUC – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) April 4, 2021

“Gignac vs. Funes Mori. It is a fact that APG has more goals, but the twin has a better goal average + assists. According to its growth rate, with the same number of minutes, Funes would have 156 points, 8 more than André currently has. ”, Edu Torres shared the Statiskicks publication on Twitter.

Gignac accumulates a total of 148 goals and 36 assists in a total of 22,246 minutes, having an average of 0.74, while Funes Mori has a total of 121 goals and 34 assists in a total of 18,198 minutes with an average of 0.77 per game.

