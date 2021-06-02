Rayados: Franco Armani’s representative reveals Monterrey’s approach

The Rayados del Monterrey are preparing for the 2021 Apertura Tournament and one of the main tasks that the Gang has is hiring a new goalkeeper, so they would have turned to Argentine soccer for a possible reinforcement.

In statements to the newspaper Olé, the representative of Franco Armani, River Plate goalkeeper, confirmed approaches by Duilio Davino to ask about the situation of the Argentine player.

“I was talking with the president of Monterrey (Duilio Davino), but nothing more than a few talks”

However, Martín Araoz stated that Armani is quite comfortable in the Millionaire team, so he is not looking to leave the club urgently; although he recognized that, if a good offer arrives, they will sit down to analyze the best for the goalkeeper.

“Armani is very happy in River, very comfortable, they have an excellent group. He is clear about what he wants and is calm, he is not desperate to get out of River “

“If an interesting offer comes, we would sit down and talk with Armani, with the leadership, we will study everything, without rushing”

