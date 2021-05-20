Rayados forgets Camilo Vargas and would go for Esteban Andrada from Boca Juniors

Everything seems to indicate that the team Striped will have a new goalkeeper for the next tournament, news that cheered several fans of ‘La Pandilla’, who still do not forgive Hugo Gonzalez for his mistake in the final against Tigres.

In recent days there was talk about the possibility that Camilo Vargas, Atlas goalkeeper, would reach the Monterrey team, it was even mentioned that the board would have offered him three players for an exchange.

The truth is that, according to César Luis Merlo, the negotiations for the Colombian goalkeeper did not prosper and the main objective of Monterrey would be Esteban Andrada, experienced goalkeeper who plays for Boca Juniors.

The source reveals that there are already contacts to enter into negotiations for the 30-year-old player. Andrada is one of the best Argentine goalkeepers of the moment, as he has shown with the Xeneize box and with the Argentine National Team, where he has been a regular in Lionel Scaloni’s stage.