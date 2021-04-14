Rayados: Fernando Schwartz sentences Javier Aguirre for his indiscipline

Coach Javier Aguirre became the protagonist of a new indiscipline within the MX League, after the video came to light where he is shown dancing at his son’s wedding without respecting health protocols.

Faced with this situation, Fernando Schwartz, the journalist of Fox Sports, sentenced the action of the Mexican strategist of the Rayados de Monterrey on the repercussions that the club will suffer with his absence on the bench.

In a new edition of its section ‘Critical Minute‘, the communicator detailed his point of view on the actions taken by Liga MX and the club on the subject of Javier Aguirre in the middle of the Covid 19 pandemic.

“Either all coludos, or all rabones, the punishment of Javier Aguirre by the MX League frames the health protocol that Mikel Arriola, the president of the League, made clear, to prevent precisely that the wave of infections did not grow in football Rayados de Monterrey had already had a strong wave of Covid weeks ago and Javier with the humility that characterizes him, showed his face, acknowledges that he did not comply with the health protocol, assumes the fine, responsibility and punishment. “

“A punishment that is expensive for him, he will not be able to be present against the Tuzos del Pachuca, he will not be able to be against the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, he arrives just for the Classic against the Tigres without having worked with the team during the week, so at long distance, ‘Vasco’ Javier Aguirre will have to lead, whose figure is so important that it sets a precedent in the MX League, “he said.

