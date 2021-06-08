Rayados: FC Juárez would have presented an offer for Hugo González

It is a fact that the future of Hugo Gonzalez is far from the Rayados from Monterrey, Therefore, the board of directors and the player’s environment are analyzing the offers for the 2021 Apertura.

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the future of the Club América youth squad; However, everything seems to indicate that its future will continue in the north of the country, since, according to Felipe Galindo, Braves of Juarez you are more than interested.

The source points out that it was the same Ricardo Ferretti who would have requested it, for which, yesterday afternoon, a formal offer was presented by the goalkeeper, which would be analyzed by the club and the player.

# JuárezFC HUGO GONZÁLEZ with an IMPORTANT offer to be the goalkeeper of Juárez FC ⚫️. The offer arrived yesterday morning and from now on, it is analyzed in Rayados and Hugo's environment. Tuca Ferretti and MAG want him at the border!

Bravos de Juárez has Enrique Palos, an old acquaintance of Ferretti, and Edmundo Vásquez; However, both goalkeepers have not provided security, a situation that caused them to alternate in the Clausura 2021.