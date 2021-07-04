Rayados: Fans praise Duilio Davino after the signing of Erick Aguirre

Defender Erick Aguirre has become the main protagonist in the transfer market, heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when announcing itself as the new reinforcement of the Rayados de Monterrey.

Through social networks, the group of the Gang led by the coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre reported that the 24-year-old Mexican defender will be part of the institution for next season.

After the announcement, the comments and reactions from the fans of the Sultana del Norte did not wait, surrendering at the feet of sports director Duilio Davino after the signing of Erick Aguirre.

BE MAMAROOOOONNNN FLORENDUILIO I LOVE YOU – trel (@ Alexlira02) July 3, 2021

Very similar to the hiring of Luis Perez at the time. Young, Mexican, selected player with a very promising future. There is nothing left but to congratulate the board. – clark kent (@ payasoloco204) July 3, 2021