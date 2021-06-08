Rayados: Fans go crazy with the arrival of Héctor Moreno to Monterrey

The Rayados del Monterrey began with all their preparation for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, because this Monday, June 7, they announced the hiring of Hector Moreno as his first booster for the next campaign.

Through their social networks, the Rayados reported on the signing of Moreno, who arrives from Al-Gharafa SC in Qatar, and who returns to Liga MX after 15 years in the old continent.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados confirms the arrival of Héctor Moreno as reinforcement

This announcement caused madness among the followers of Monterrey, because through Twitter they turned the 33-year-old central into a Trending Topic, due to the large number of messages about his arrival in the Gang.

Although some fans questioned this hiring, the vast majority were messages of approval after this hiring, which is so far one of the most important in Liga MX.

If they broke it with Hector Moreno the vdd – Jar (@HazzaelJared) June 8, 2021

Héctor Moreno, Perfect replacement for the gap left by the great Nico Sánchez … Some of these characteristics are not found in Montes, Stefan or Vegas. Quality ✅

Experience and Leadership ✅

Much Technique ✅

Very good long start ✅

Goal from set pieces ✅ Transfer Top – Canelo Gzz © (@canelogzz) June 8, 2021

Héctor Moreno new player of @Rayados; excellent hiring – Choski Barranco (@ choski10) June 8, 2021

Is it netaaaaaaaaaaa ??? – Glenda (@_iamglendag) June 8, 2021

Welcome, very good central – A (@vincentinovic) June 8, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content