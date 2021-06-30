Rayados: Fans explode due to the arrival of Duvan Vergara to Monterrey

Los Rayados de Monterrey has paralyzed the Liga MX pass market, heading for the Opening tournament 2021, after confirming the arrival of winger Duvan Vergara as the new reinforcement of the institution.

Through their social networks, the gang as a whole issued the statement where they report the incorporation of the Colombian offensive as their new signing for the beginning of the 2021-2022 season.

Before the news, the reactions and comments from the loyal fans of the northern sultana did not wait, revealing their feelings about the incorporation of winger Duvan Vergara to Rayados de Monterrey.

From a player who played the Euro Cup, we finished with this – irvingtzF (@FIrvingtz) June 30, 2021

Welcome to the glorious Rayados Soccer Club, one of the largest in Northern Mexico. Much success in this stage with the club, the fans will support you. – (@ rogelioc62) June 30, 2021

From the Eurocopa bomb they ended up bringing a Colombian who is not even selected, unfortunate, but good to go up to the season tickets! – Alex Muñoz (@apsncg) June 30, 2021

Only missing andrada. Now pleaserrrr, I want to know what it is to have a goalkeeper with arms. pic.twitter.com/a1zgIlkpzA – EL TIRI V4NGIONI (@_tiririn) June 30, 2021