Football

Rayados: Fans explode due to the arrival of Duvan Vergara to Monterrey

Los Rayados de Monterrey has paralyzed the Liga MX pass market, heading for the Opening tournament 2021, after confirming the arrival of winger Duvan Vergara as the new reinforcement of the institution.

Through their social networks, the gang as a whole issued the statement where they report the incorporation of the Colombian offensive as their new signing for the beginning of the 2021-2022 season.

Before the news, the reactions and comments from the loyal fans of the northern sultana did not wait, revealing their feelings about the incorporation of winger Duvan Vergara to Rayados de Monterrey.

