Rayados: Fans celebrate Javier Aguirre’s line-up in the second leg vs Club Santos

The Rayados de Monterrey will seek to avoid another failure in the MX League when they receive the visit of Santos Laguna, in the second leg of the Quarterfinal round in the Closing tournament 2021.

Despite taking a disadvantage on the scoreboard in the first leg, Mexican coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre has made few changes to the starting eleven of the gang as a whole for the last 90 minutes.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of the Sultana del Norte did not wait, showing their illusion of being able to advance to the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 tournament.

With all jijosdewachonieto! Today you have to win, win and win … # ArribaElMonterrey

⚪️ ⚪️ – Fer AV (@FerJimbo) May 16, 2021