Rayados: Fans are present prior to the duel against Columbus Crew

Los Rayados del Monterrey will visit this Wednesday, April 28, Columbus Crew in the Mapfre Stadium, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League.

Despite the fact that the match will be played in the United States, the fans of the Gang who lies “on the other side” was present in the preview of the meeting, showing his support for the club.

“The ó transcends borders. ¡ ! ! ”Wrote the account of the royal team in the preview of the match.

Through their social networks, the animation group “La adicción” shared several images of the different fans who came from different states of the American Union to support their team in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

The Rayados of Javier “el Vasco” Aguirre come to eliminate Atlético Pantoja without problems, while the Columbus Crew did the same by beating Real Estelí in the series.

