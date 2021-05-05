Rayados fans are offended by Columbus’s photograph upon arrival in Monterrey

The Rayados del Monterrey receive a visit from the Columbus Crew for the second leg in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League and just arriving in town, the MLS team angered the fans of the Mexican team.

The Columbus team, upon reaching the city, published a photograph of a not so graceful area of ​​the city of Monterrey, which caused the anger of the fans, who let the club know that Monterrey is more beautiful than what they published In the photography.

After the comments, the club decided to delete the photo and post a new one of Cerro de la Silla.

The Columbus team arrives with the slogan of winning the game against Rayados this coming May 5 at BBVA, since the scoreboard does not favor them due to the away goal and the 2-2 aggregate gives the pass to Monterrey.

