Rayados: Esteban Andrada’s first words on his arrival in Monterrey

Esteban Andrada, New goalkeeper of the Rayados de Monterrey, he has already arrived in the city of Nuevo León to make his pass with the Gang team after leaving Boca Juniors and has already pronounced his first words as a ‘player’ of the Regio team.

Esteban Andrada was received by the fans and the media on his arrival in the City and he was happy and content to be “one more Rayado”.

They were Andrada just said “Happy and happy, I’m just another Rayado”. Said the goalkeeper on his arrival in Monterrey.

Andrada revealed that before arriving at Rayados, he spoke with Rogelio Funes Mori and spoke well of the club, which encouraged him to make the decision.

Esteban Andrada arrives to replace the departure of Hugo González, goalkeeper who will play for the Bravos de Juárez for the next tournament.

