Rayados: Esteban Andrada is still ‘blocked’ by Boca Juniors

The Rayados de Monterrey have already added Duvan Vergara as a reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, allowing the Colombian to express brief words addressed to the fans of The gangAll this in an operation that took less than three days between the rumor being made public and its integration with the Albiazul squad in the preseason.

Meanwhile, the Argentine goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada, is still blocked by Boca Juniors, a club that has not issued the necessary documentation of the goalkeeper despite the fact that the regios have already complied with the deposit of the first part of the payment of their transfer.

The xeneize goalkeeper completed a week in Nuevo León yesterday, where he is training on his own, waiting for the operation between the two clubs to end.

The great team that @Rayados is putting together for the Apertura 2021: Hector Moreno

Esteban Andrada About to close:

Duvan Vergara In negotiations:

Joel Campbell

Erick Aguirre

The Argentine team could be presented this week and join the club for the remainder of the beach preseason, which ends on June 30.

Andrada would still have pending procedures, such as the work visa, to be able to play for Monterrey.

Meanwhile, the one who did reach the beach was the Colombian Vergara, who will become the new Albiazul player and today could hold his first training session.

The former América de Cali player arrived yesterday in Cancun, where the Albiazul squad is located, to join the team, in the absence of the official announcement. Duván, 24, was greeted by the people of the club.

Rayados, after a regenerative training at the Mayakoba Hotel, received the afternoon off and will reappear early today.

So far, Javier Aguirre’s team registers seven announced casualties and only Héctor Moreno, who is participating with the Mexican National Team, has been officially released.

