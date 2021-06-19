in Football

Rayados: Esteban Andrada is already traveling to Mexico to close his signing with Monterrey

After his transfer to Liga MX was halted due to differences in negotiations, goalkeeper Esteban Andrada has embarked on the trip to Mexico to close his arrival at the Rayados de Monterrey as reinforcement.

In an interview for the portal ESPN, the Argentine goalkeeper confessed before taking his flight that it was a difficult decision to set out on a new course in his career, but aware that it was the best for both parties.

“It was a difficult moment when I made the decision to leave, but it is the best. I will always be grateful to Boca because they were wonderful years. I take the best memories of Boca. adapt to the group, “he said.

In addition, goalkeeper Esteban Andrada affirmed that he had contact with the forward Rogelio Funes Mori and the extreme Maximiliano Meza already thinking about the colors of the gang that will defend in the tournament Opening 2021.

“I spoke with Funes Mori and Meza, they spoke to me very well about the club,” he declared.

