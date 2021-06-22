Rayados: Esteban Andrada “destroys” Nahuel Guzmán in the ranking of goalkeepers in Latin America

Esteban Andrada, former goalkeeper of Boca Juniors and new reinforcement of the Rayados del Monterrey, has not yet reached the MX League and is already giving something to talk about, since it appears among the best goalkeepers in Latin America, well above the goalkeepers of Tigers, Pumas and the same Monterrey.

According to information from the Statistics account, Esteban Andrada is the third best goalkeeper on the continent in the statistical ranking of the 2020-21 season, only below Jordi Almeida, of Paços de Ferreira, and of Gabriel Castellon, of Huachipato.

Also read: Liga MX: Pumas presents changes in its preseason for the Apertura 2021

The only Liga MX goalkeeper that appears within this Top 10 is Alfredo Talavera, who became a key piece for the UNAM Pumas to reach the final in the 2020 Opening Tournament.

Goalkeepers ranking in the 7 main leagues in America, by @statiskicks where 161 goalkeepers are analyzed with 8 parameters. 3 ° Esteban Andrada

52 ° Nahuel Guzman

128 Hugo González Nahuel seems too extreme to me, numbers are not everything … What do you think? pic.twitter.com/XvzFzKBdxt – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) June 21, 2021

For his part, Nahuel Guzmán, goalkeeper for the UANL Tigres, appears in position number 52 in the table; while Hugo González, who left Rayados before the arrival of Andrada, to play with the Bravos de Juárez, appears up to 128th place.

This table was made based on goalkeepers who added more than a thousand minutes in this period, in addition to taking into account eight statistics, among which appear “hands by hands won”, “total saves”, “saves within the area” and “Zero goals”, among others.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: