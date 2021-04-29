Rayados equalizes last minute vs Columbus Crew in the Concachampions (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Rayados de Monterrey rescued the last minute away draw by a score of 2-2 against the Columbus Crew, in the first leg in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League.

The team led by Javier Aguirre took a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute with the score of Ake Loba, after the assistance of Jonathan Gonzalez. However, as the minutes passed, the hosts took control of the game and created better scoring chances during the rest of the first half, but they lacked forcefulness.

In fact, both Gyasi zardes What Luis Diaz did not take advantage of a couple of hesitations from the goalkeeper Luis Cardenas, who came out late in those opportunities that, fortunately for the Albiazules, did not end in a goal.

The Columbus Crew, who had had 61 percent possession during the first half, in which they also registered six shots, transformed that dominance into goals and achieved the equalizer at 65 ‘, through Milton valenzuela.

In the play there was a serious error of Jesus Gallardo, who lost the ball with Lucas Zelarayán; the “Chino” dribbled to Adrian Mora and he threw a pass to second pass so that Valenzuela tied it.

At 70 ‘, the VAR annulled a goal to Bradley Wright-Phillips after a misplaced Josh williams. Then the crossbar saved the Albiazules after another shot from Williams himself. The danger was constant and Wright-Phillips shot again on goal, but Cárdenas saved well.

At 87 ‘, Columbus turned the score around, when Zelarayán made it 2-1 after a diagonal cross from the right wing of Harrison Afful. It seemed that the MLS champions took the victory, but at 92 ‘, Alvarado appeared to put the 2-2.

The result leaves the Albiazules in a good position due to the criterion of the visitor goal, in addition to closing at home on May 5 at the BBVA Stadium. As if that were not enough, the Columbus Crew will not have Zelarayán, because he will be suspended due to accumulation of cautions.