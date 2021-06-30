Rayados: Duván Vergara’s first words as a Monterrey player

After his contract with the Rayados del Monterrey was made official for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, Duvan vergara gave his first impressions after arriving in Liga MX with the Monterrey team.

In an interview for the Rayados, Duvan vergara assured that he comes with the intention of earning a place in the starting box of Javier “the Basque” Aguirre, so the fans can expect a happy, fast player with goals.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Goodbye Gold Cup? Gerardo Martino spoke about Alan Pulido’s injury

“I am a very humble person, who believes a lot in God. I always try to convey joy and on the pitch I always try to have fun. You can expect a very mature player from Duván, who is a winner and I come to bring speed and goals to the team “

Vergara arrived after winning two titles with América de Cali, so he assured that he was ready to take on new challenges and seek to conquer the MX League with Rayados del Monterrey.

“I think I completed my cycle, after two titles I go out the front door. Now let’s hope that, with God’s help, make history in this beautiful club that gave me his hand “

Duván Vergara also highlighted the importance of Monterrey and spoke about other Colombians who have passed through the institution, who have always described Rayados as a great institution.

“I know that great players have passed by here, idols like“ Chupete ”Suazo. There is Dorlan, who is my countryman, Stefan, Cardona has passed, references who speak very well of the city and the club in general “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: