Rayados: Duilio Davino supports Rogelio Funes Mori’s call to the Mexican National Team

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori has become the greatest sensation in the coach’s preliminary list Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino in the Mexican National Team, with a view to participating in the Gold Cup 2021.

In a press videoconference, the sports president Duilio Davino has shown his full support for the Argentine naturalized Mexican attacker before his call to the national team for the competition of the Concacaf.

“Funes Mori deserves an opportunity for the goals he has scored. Hopefully he can have a great performance and score goals so that this controversy ends,” he said.

Regarding the issue of the Colombian extreme Dorlan Pabón, the manager of Rayados de Monterrey revealed that the National Athletic He has been interested in obtaining his services and that if his transfer were to take place, he would have his replacement in mind.

“We have an offer from Atlético Nacional, if he leaves we will see who can replace him, we are also looking for one more Mexican, Esteban Andrada will travel in the afternoon to join the team,” he said.

