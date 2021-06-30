Rayados: Duilio Davino fulminates Hugo González and reveals details of his departure

A few weeks after confirming the loan assignment of his goalkeeper, Hugo Gonzalez, the sports director of the Rayados de Monterrey, Duilio Davino, ended up sentencing the issue on the departure of the youth squad America club, giving details of why they decided to lend it for the second time since it came to The gang.

The controversy absorbed Hugo González throughout his second stage with Rayados de Monterrey, who assured that his departure from the royal team was due to family issues, arguing that the fans of La Pandilla had threatened his family and it was not due to sports issues. as many claimed.

However, the Deportivo President, Duilio Davino, ended up striking Hugo González in his most recent interview for the RG La Deportiva Anti-doping program, where he assured that they had decided to dispense with González due to his specific errors at key moments of the tournament .

“The conclusion is that in this team it is very difficult to play because the demands are very high, because the fans and the management demand because we want the best of each one. Hugo is an extraordinary goalkeeper, I have no doubt, but he was wrong at times when in this team he could not be wrong and in the end we ended up making decisions based on that ”, commented Davino.

The manager commented that they had another plan for Hugo González, whom they considered an important part of the team and with whom they spoke with total frankness, informing him that he would bring a new goalkeeper for this season.

“We hoped that Hugo’s story would end differently, it did not and that is why the decision was made. What is true is that when the tournament ended we were very honest with him, the next day when we said goodbye to the squad, we told Hugo that we were going to bring in another goalkeeper ”.

On the issue of reinforcements, Davino accepted that the signing of Érick Aguirre de Pachuca is being negotiated, in addition to reviewing the option of Joel Campbell, one of the candidates to replace Dorlan Pabón, for whom they have a formal offer from Nacional de Colombia.

