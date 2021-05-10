Rayados: Duilio Davino challenges Hugo González prior to the league

Goalkeeper Hugo González has become the main target of accusations and criticism from the Rayados de Monterrey fans, given his performance within the three posts at the institution.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, sports president Duilio Davino affirmed that the Mexican goalkeeper will have the challenge of demonstrating to the fans to end the accusations of his detractors.

Read also: Club América: Sebastián Córdova could reappear against Pachuca

“The player is the one who has to reverse the situation. We must not hide that there are the boos, it is time to show their talent to change those boos for applause,” he said.

LIVE @LosCampamentos Duilio Davino on the criticism of the fans with Hugo González: “The player is the one who has to reverse the situation. It is not necessary to hide that there are the boos, it is time to show your talent to change those boos for applause ”pic.twitter.com/ak4jJLmNvx – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) May 10, 2021

Regarding the issue of the naturalization of forward Rogelio Funes Mori, the Rayados de Monterrey manager confessed that he is in the final part of the process and hinting that he would like to see defending the colors of the Mexican team.

“Funes Mori is in the last stage of the naturalization process and I can also tell you that I would be happy to wear the national team jersey,” he said.

Read also: Chivas: André Marín throws a dart against Vucetich after his elimination in the repechage

The Rayados de Monterrey have begun the preparation stage to face the first leg of the Quarter-Finals in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League as a visitor against Santos Laguna.