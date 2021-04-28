Rayados: Disciplinary Commission suspends Sebastián Vegas for 3 games

Sebastian Vegas, defender of the Rayados del Monterrey, will miss the next three games of the Gang in the Closing Tournament 2021, after the events that took place in the Classic Regio against the UANL Tigers.

Through an official statement, the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation He reported that Sebastian Vegas will receive a suspension game for his double yellow in the Classic.

In addition to this game, “Seba” Vegas received two other suspension matches for “grossly insulting the match officials,” according to the Commission’s disciplinary report.

In this way, Vegas will not be able to be in the duel against Mazatlán FC on matchday 17, in addition to that, depending on where the Rayados qualify, they could miss the quarterfinals if they advance directly.

Otherwise, Sebastián Vegas would be missing the repechage duel and the first leg of the quarters, in case Monterrey advances to the Liguilla.

