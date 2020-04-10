ADRENALIN

Oaxaca.-The Rayados opened the scoring in 8 minutes, the first goal in the history of the E-Liga MX came at the feet of Rogelio Funes Mori, when Dorlan Pabón served Avilés Hurtado, in the area he took out goalkeeper Hugo González and sent the pass to the ‘Mellizo’ who pushed to open the scoring account.

At 36 minutes, the albiazules gave the second blow, with a shot from Maximiliano Meza that crossed González, for the 2-0 before the break, however the soul returned to Guzmán’s body when he discounted at minute 45 with a goal from Daniel Álvarez.

In the second half, Funes Mori made his double in the 54th minute via the penalty, but the spirits of the Rays of Guzmán did not fall, on the next play they discounted with a shot in the area of ​​Mauro Quiroga.

But Cantú had no compassion and after 70 minutes Jesús Gallardo with a left foot scored the fourth goal of the ‘Gang’ that tasted like victory, he even had the luxury of putting his virtual counterpart on the court, who had a hand in hand with González but the goalkeeper deflected.

Carlos Guzmán lost the bet and will have to upload to his social networks a photograph with the shirt of the Rayados de Monterrey, who took the first three points of the competition, while the Rayos were left without units.

Necaxa will open Day 2 against Toluca on Monday, April 13 at 2:00 p.m., while Rayados de Monterrey will play at home against Monarcas Morelia on Tuesday, April 14 at 8:00 p.m.