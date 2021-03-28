Rayados defeats Club América in a friendly duel (Summary, Goals)

The Rayados del Monterrey beat the Eagles of Club América 2-0 in the Cotton bowl, from Dallas, Texas, in a friendly duel between the Liga MX teams during the break for the FIFA Date, where Alfonso Gonzalez and Jaziel Martinez marked for the Gang.

The meeting began with an America that seemed quite proactive, going on the attack from the first minutes, although the team led by Santiago Solari was soon surprised.

After losing a ball in the middle sector, the Eagles awarded a free kick on the outskirts of the area for Monterrey, which was perfectly charged by Alfonso “Ponchito” González, to make it 1-0 just at minute 6.

After Rayados scored, the match began to level little by little, although those of “Vasco” Javier Aguirre would have the most important opportunities in the first half.

For the second half, the match began to drop in level with the changes of both teams; however, America was the one who began to advance lines, with a Monterrey preparing the counterattack.

At minute 70, moments after entering the substitution, Jaziel Martínez took a powerful shot from outside the area, which could not be contained by Óscar Jiménez, thus marking the final 2-0 for the Rayados.

This ended up being Aguirre’s second victory over Solari so far this semester, since in the Clausura 2021 match, the Rayados also beat America.

