Rayados de Monterrey wants to reinforce Jesús Manuel Corona and launched an offer

The Rayados de Monterrey have a super signing in the figure of Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, who was his player until 2013, when he left The gang to slip into the Twente of the Netherlands shirt, as the royal team has launched an attractive proposal for the skilled winger to return to the MX League.

Aware that, due to his age and good timing, his arrival as a reinforcement is far from materialized, the Monterrey board of directors does not remove the finger from the line and in each transfer market presents an offer to achieve the return of Tecatito Corona to its ranks.

Also read: Tigers: Perla Mont shows off her rear with “spicy” photography in a swimsuit

According to information revealed in the Sancadilla column of the newspaper Reforma, this is the strategy that Rayados is implementing with Tecatito Corona, thinking that sooner or later, the soccer player will consider his return to Mexican Soccer viable.

MAKE CONTACT According to reports from some local media, the Rayados board of directors has already contacted Jesús Tecatito Corona so that in the future he returns to the royal squad, after the Mexican expressed that he would like to be back with the team pic.twitter.com/TFYFOv5IMY – TUDNRadio (@TudnRadio) October 13, 2020

The source points out that this was the same modus operandi to curdle the hiring of Héctor Moreno, whom they had been working for several years to achieve his signing, something that happened until this transfer market for the 2021 Opening.

At the moment it is difficult for Tecatito Corona to return to the MX League, even to a team from the American continent, because at 28 years of age, he still has a poster to achieve a large contract in football in Europe.

With a one-year contract pending with Porto de Portugal and after winning the recognition of the MVP of the Lusitanian league, Tecatito has raised its bonds in the old continent, with a rate of 30 million euros in its letter and in the sights of teams like Sevilla of Spain and Fiorentina of Italy.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Mario Pineida, the reinforcement that The Machine is looking for for the 2021 Opening

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content