Rayados de Monterrey vs San Luis: Schedule and where to watch the match of J13 of Liga MX

Los Rayados de Monterrey from Javier Aguirre They will receive Atlético de San Luis at the BBVA Stadium at 10:06 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

The pupils of the Vasco Aguirre depend on themselves to directly access the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla, the Gang is in fourth place with 19 units, 5 wins and 4 draws.

On the other hand, the Potosinos are in position 13 of the General Table, one place below the Repechage places, San Luis adds 12 points product of 3 victories and 3 draws, so they keep alive their hopes of the big party on Mexican soccer.

In the last meeting of these two squads, the Rayados de Monterrey beat those of San Luis with a score of 2 goals to 1.

