Rayados de Monterrey vs Atlético de San Luis: Goal by Maxi Meza (Video)

Rayados de Monterrey came out as a great favorite to defeat the Athletic of San Luis at the closing of the Saturday day of Date 13 of the 2021 Closing of the MX League in the match held in the BBVA Stadium, because the Potosinos arrived with five games without knowing the victory in this tournament.

The gang began the game by battling to control the game, getting scared in the first minutes with a shot from the Argentine striker, Nicolás Ibáñez, which came out ‘blasted’ and straight into the hands of goalkeeper Hugo González.

Monterrey would generate the first chance at minute 3, when Dorlan Pabón overflowed on the right and sent a stretched cross into the area, although it could not be finished off by Funes, wasting his first chance.

The goal fell until the second half, at minute 74, the Rayados de Monterrey generated a clear play thanks to a great incorporation of Maxi Meza through the center of the field, who scored the service to Ponchito González, receiving only in the middle of the area for shoot the rojiblanco goalkeeper.

