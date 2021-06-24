Rayados de Monterrey: Vincent Janssen suffers a muscle injury and would be out of the preseason

Rayados de Monterrey received bad news again during this preseason and is that the Dutch striker Vincent Janssen, would have suffered a severe groin injury that would keep him away from the courts the rest of the preparation for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

According to information revealed by José Manuel ElGueta, Janssen was not able to train even with his teammates due to this injury, although things could turn out even worse for the Rayados, as the Dutch forward could lose the rest of the game. preseason.

As detailed in the information, depending on the results of the tests that will be carried out tomorrow, it will be known if Janssen was nothing more in a scare or if it will be something more serious to the extent that he has to leave the preseason with Rayados and return to Monterrey.

Janssen could give a tear, a situation that would have him away from the courts for a month, almost at the beginning of the season in Liga MX, so the Dutchman would miss this important phase of preparation for Rayados de Monterrey.

