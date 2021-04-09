Rayados de Monterrey: Vincent Janssen breaks scoring drought after his goal against Atlético Pantoja

Vincent Janssen, the Dutch striker for Rayados de Monterrey, scored a goal in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 against Atlético Pantoja, ending an important unmarked streak in international tournaments.

Janssen, who had not scored in international club competition since the 2015-16 season with AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, put the Rayados ahead against Pantoja at that point in the game.

“Vincent Janssen did not score in an international club tournament since the 2015-16 season, when he scored three goals with AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.”, Cancha shared in networks.

In the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, Vincent Janssen has played six games where he has managed to score two goals in 28% of the minutes played.

