Rayados de Monterrey: Two foreigners, the first transferable by Javier Aguirre

Classified to the Liguilla and waiting for the rival Repechage at Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, the Rayados de Monterrey are not resting on their laurels and would already be planning the next season together with Javier Aguirre, who would have already chosen their first two transferable footballers, since Nico Sánchez and Celso Ortiz would not enter into their plans to the Opening 2021.

According to information revealed by the columnist Sniper of the daily Récord, both Celso and Nico would be transferable positions with the intention of freeing up places for non-trained players in Mexico, in addition to the need to make cash with their possible sales.

Also read: Liga MX: Predictions for the Repechage of the Clausura 2021; favorites to go to Liguilla

In case of not achieving direct sales, the source mentions that these players could be used as a bargaining chip to sign new reinforcements in the next season.

It is worth mentioning that for the following season, the number of Untrained in Mexico will be reduced from eleven to ten players, although there is a possibility that this measure will not be taken into account due to the pandemic, as reported by journalist David Medrano.

Celso Ortiz: Celso Ortiz came to Rayados de Monterrey in 2016 in exchange for 2 million euros from AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands. He is currently priced at 2 million and has a contract until this summer, and at the moment he has not renewed with the club, so his departure will not generate any profit. In the Clausura 2021 he has played 15 games, in addition to 2 in Concachampions.

Nicolás Sánchez:

Nico Sánchez arrived in 2017 in exchange for 1 million euros from Racing de Argentina. It is currently valued at 1 million euros and has a contract until December 2021. In the case of Nico, Rayados would earn a little money, although the Argentine could already negotiate freely with another club to leave for free in winter.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari ‘presumes’ leadership and leaves Cruz Azul stick