Rayados de Monterrey: Tremendous ‘mistake’ by Jesús Gallardo in the Concachampions

The Rayados from Monterrey play this Thursday their game of Ida against him Athletic Pantoja at the start of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, a game that was at risk of losing the side of the Pandilla, Jesus Gallardo, whatwho starred in the ‘bear’ of the day having a serious clerical error, because he traveled without his passport.

It was when entering Dominican territory that Gallardo realized that his documentation was not complete, so he had to travel back to the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, returning to the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

Also read: Yanet García boasts his attributes posing in the bathtub and with nothing on top

Monterrey traveled on a charter flight this Tuesday to train in Dominican lands before the game against Atlético Pantoja, a practice that Gallardo will miss due to the mistake made, so his ownership is at risk.

The Monterrey team did not skimp on the squad that made the trip to the Dominican Republic, which includes the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, who could surpass Humberto Suazo’s record of 121 goals, placing himself as the top scorer in the club’s history albiazul.

The only absences presented by the team directed by Javier Aguirre are Aké Loba and Miguel Layún, who are under medical observation.

Rayados is expected to travel back to Mexico City at the end of the game, this to prepare the duel against the Red Devils of Toluca on Sunday at the Nemesio Díez.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: