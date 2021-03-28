Rayados de Monterrey, the only team that has defeated Club América de Solari on the pitch

The Rayados de Monterrey defeated the Eagles of Club América two goals to zero in the friendly match during the March FIFA date on the Cotton Bowl field in Dallas, Texas in the United States, with scores by Alfonso González and Jazir Martínez, thus that La Pandilla is the only Liga MX team that has been able to beat the azulcremas on the field.

The Gang, led by Javier Aguirre, has been the only team in the MX League capable of defeating Santiago Solari’s América on the field, since the defeat on the table due to improper alignment against Atlas was obtained in the dispatches.

Also read: Club América vs Rayados: Lineups of the Liga MX friendly match

The first victory of the Rayados against America was on matchday 2 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura, a zero goal on the BBVA Stadium court by penalties converted by Rogelio Funes Mori, where both teams began two projects by firing your previous technicians.

After that defeat on date 2, America accumulated an impressive streak of 10 consecutive games without losing on the pitch (since they had won 0-2 against Atlas before the improper alignment), where they achieved nine victories and one draw against Santos Laguna, demonstrating above all their defensive solidity, since they have only conceded five goals, not counting that they have for the defeat against the Rojinegros.

For now, in the present Clausura 2021, América is in second place in the table with 28 points, while Rayados de Monterrey are in fourth place with 19 units, and still with a pending match against Chivas.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content