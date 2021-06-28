Rayados de Monterrey: Stefan Medina will renew with La Pandilla and stays for Apertura 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey have had a lot of trouble in the last few days with the issue of reinforcements and casualties for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, and one of the players who was susceptible to leaving the team was Stefan medina who apparently will stay in La Pandilla for the next season and would already be negotiating his renewal.

This was revealed by Duilio Davino, sports director of the Rayados de Monterrey, who assured during an interview for the AntiDoping program that Stefan Medina will stay with La Pandilla for the next season of Liga MX and that they are already seeing the issue of its renewal .

“He has a contract, he stays here in Monterrey, we are reviewing the renewal, the will of both parties is important,” he declared on this issue.

It should be remembered that Medina would have important offers in Spain and England and Rayados if he does not manage to renew it, he would have to sell it this summer and then not lose it for free in December.

However, apparently the Colombian defender will renew for the Apertura 2021 and will stay with La Pandilla for longer.

Stefan Medina has played 210 games with the Rayados de Monterrey jersey and has scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists.

